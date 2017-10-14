Firefighters investigating suspicious structure fire in Anderson - FOX Carolina 21

Firefighters investigating suspicious structure fire in Anderson Co.

Fire officials are investigating a structure fire on Major Road in Anderson County Saturday.

Crews were on the scene for about 40 minutes, officials said. 

No injuries were reported in the incident. 

On Monday, Anderson County Fire Chief Jimmy Sutherland said the fire was deemed suspicious. A suspect in the case has been identified but Sutherland said it was unclear if warrants had already been served.

