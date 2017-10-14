Deputies: Fatal crash victim found with gunshot wound in Anderso - FOX Carolina 21

Deputies: Fatal crash victim found with gunshot wound in Anderson Co.

Posted: Updated:
Scene of collision on Ridge Rd. (Credit: Stephen and Tammy F.) Scene of collision on Ridge Rd. (Credit: Stephen and Tammy F.)
ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Anderson County coroner responded to the scene of a fatal collision Saturday.

Coroner Charlie Boseman said a male victim was killed after crashing into a tree on Ridge Road. The call came in at 2:05 p.m.

Anderson County deputies confirm the victim also had a gunshot wound. They are working to piece the information together,

The forensics team is en route to the scene for further information.

Stick with FOX Carolina for the latest on this developing story.

