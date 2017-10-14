Deputies: Fatal crash victim found with gunshot wound in Anderson Co.

Scene of collision on Ridge Rd. (Credit: Stephen and Tammy F.)

The Anderson County coroner responded to the scene of a fatal collision Saturday.

Coroner Charlie Boseman said a male victim was killed after crashing into a tree on Ridge Road. The call came in at 2:05 p.m.

Anderson County deputies confirm the victim also had a gunshot wound. They are working to piece the information together,

The forensics team is en route to the scene for further information.

