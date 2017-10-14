18 Clemson students re-imagine BMW's MINI during unveiling Saturday

SC Highway Patrol troopers and the Greenville County coroner responded to a fatal accident involving a pickup truck on US 76 Friday evening.More >
SC Highway Patrol troopers and the Greenville County coroner responded to a fatal accident involving a pickup truck on US 76 Friday evening.More >
Anderson County coroner Greg Shore confirmed his office was called to investigate after a death was reported along I-85.More >
Anderson County coroner Greg Shore confirmed his office was called to investigate after a death was reported along I-85.More >
The Anderson County coroner responded to the scene of a fatal collision Saturday.More >
The Anderson County coroner responded to the scene of a fatal collision Saturday.More >
A video has been posted online showing a purported attack of a fan in the stands during Thursday night's Carolina Panthers game against the Philadelphia Eagles.More >
A video has been posted online showing a purported attack of a fan in the stands during Thursday night's Carolina Panthers game against the Philadelphia Eagles.More >
Golfers visiting Topgolf locations can hit golf balls containing computer microchips that track each shot's accuracy and distance and award points, all which enjoying food, beverages, air-conditioned hitting bays and hundreds of HDTVs, per the company’s website.More >
Golfers visiting Topgolf locations can hit golf balls containing computer microchips that track each shot's accuracy and distance and award points, all which enjoying food, beverages, air-conditioned hitting bays and hundreds of HDTVs, per the company’s website.More >
Deputies say a gunshot victim underwent surgery Friday after an incident in Greenville County.More >
Deputies say a gunshot victim underwent surgery Friday after an incident in Greenville County.More >
Once the fires finally passed, Armando Berriz climbed out, shaken but alive. Carmen, his wife of 55 years, didn't make it.More >
Once the fires finally passed, Armando Berriz climbed out, shaken but alive. Carmen, his wife of 55 years, didn't make it.More >
The Pickens County School District said there was never any threat made against Getty’s Middle and Easley High schools for Friday the 13th despite a social media uproar.More >
The Pickens County School District said there was never any threat made against Getty’s Middle and Easley High schools for Friday the 13th despite a social media uproar.More >
Officials with the South Carolina Secessionist Party have a bone to pick with the Greenville Police Department.More >
Officials with the South Carolina Secessionist Party have a bone to pick with the Greenville Police Department.More >
Black Lives Matters hosted a unity event in Gaffney on Saturday.More >
Black Lives Matters hosted a unity event in Gaffney on Saturday.More >
The "Steps for Drake" 5K took place on Saturday in Spartanburg to raise awareness for children with a rare disorder called NKH, which is an autosomal recessive disorder of glycine metabolism.More >
The "Steps for Drake" 5K took place on Saturday in Spartanburg to raise awareness for children with a rare disorder called NKH, which is an autosomal recessive disorder of glycine metabolism.More >
The South Carolina Gamecocks go to head-to-head with the Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday.More >
The South Carolina Gamecocks go to head-to-head with the Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday.More >
The 11th Annual Benson OctoberFAST benefiting Greer Community Ministries took place on Saturday at Greer First Baptist Church. The event included a 5K run/walk and a Classic Car Show.More >
The 11th Annual Benson OctoberFAST benefiting Greer Community Ministries took place on Saturday at Greer First Baptist Church. The event included a 5K run/walk and a Classic Car Show.More >
Week 8 of High School Football kicks off in the Upstate.More >
Week 8 of High School Football kicks off in the Upstate.More >
The 3rd Annual Tucker Hipps Memorial Golf Tournament was held on Friday.More >
The 3rd Annual Tucker Hipps Memorial Golf Tournament was held on Friday.More >
Kids' rides at Fall for Greenville provide fun for the whole family!More >
Kids' rides at Fall for Greenville provide fun for the whole family!More >
Fall for Greenville kicked off Thursday night.More >
Fall for Greenville is in full swing.More >
Reazeale's Grocery Puerto Rico Relief drop off. (10/12/17)More >
Reazeale's Grocery Puerto Rico Relief drop off. (10/12/17)More >
The NAACP hosted its 100th annual state convention. This is the first year the convention has been hosted in Greenville.More >
The NAACP hosted its 100th annual state convention. This is the first year the convention has been hosted in Greenville.More >