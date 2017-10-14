18 Clemson students re-imagine BMW's MINI during unveiling Saturday

A group of Clemson students are re-imagining BMW's iconic MINI with a concept car to be unveiled on Saturday.

Eighteen automotive engineering students at Clemson came up with the concept car, which is capable of being driven and fully functional.

BMW Group sponsored the project called Deep Orange 7. They mentored the students, who were were given the task in 2014 of re-imagining the MINI vehicle for the premium U.S. market for 2025 and beyond.

The official unveiling is taking place at the BMW Zentrum located at 1400 State 101 in Greer.

