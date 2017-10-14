Warm Sunday, then MUCH cooler next week

Some BIG weather changes are ahead early next week as cooler air returns!

This evening, expect a fair sky with temperatures falling into the upper 50s to middle 60s. There could be some patchy fog or low clouds develop toward sunrise.

Sunday brings another warm today with a mix of sun and clouds as a southwest breeze develops. Expect highs to be in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Some showers could move into western North Carolina late in the evening, arriving in the Upstate Monday morning. Rain coverage should be scattered, and rain amounts should generally remain at or below a quarter inch.

As drier air moves in, gradual clearing is expected Monday afternoon and evening as temperatures tumble! Expect Tuesday morning lows in the 40s area-wide, with full sunshine only allowing highs to reach the 60s by afternoon.

Patchy FROST is possible early Wednesday in the mountains with morning lows in the upper 30s! Gradual warming is ahead for the rest of the week, but no rain is expected.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.