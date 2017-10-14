Deputies: Investigation underway after body found floating in La - FOX Carolina 21

Deputies: Investigation underway after body found floating in Lake Greenwood

LAKE GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Deputies say an investigation is underway after a body was found floating in Lake Greenwood on Saturday.

Officials with the Laurens County Sheriff's Office said deputies were dispatched to the Hidden Lake area of Lake Greenwood after 5:20 p.m.

The body is with the coroner at this time, and has not been identified as of yet.

There are no details on an suspects, if any, and whether or not the death was suspicious or accidental.

DNR is also assisting with the investigation.

