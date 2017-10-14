In Facebook post, GPD addresses why some people were running at Fall for Greenville

In a Facebook post, the Greenville Police Department addressed why some people started running at Fall for Greenville on Saturday.

According to Greenville Police, there was no evidence of any shooting incident at the event.

An investigation revealed that a heavy table had fallen over and made a loud noise, scaring a large group of teens who then yelled about hearing gunshots, setting off a chain reaction in the crowd.

Witnesses at the festival this evening told FOX Carolina that several people took off running.

Police stress that shots were not fired.

