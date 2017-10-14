Police on scene after man wounded in Anderson County shooting - FOX Carolina 21

Police on scene after man wounded in Anderson County shooting

ANDERSON, SC

Dispatchers said a man was wounded in a shooting in Anderson County Saturday night.

A call came in at 8:31 p.m.about a shooting on the 300 block of W Fredericks Street.

Police are on scene at this time.

Captain Mike Evans with the Anderson Police Department said officers are talking to people on scene at this time. 

One male victim was transported to the hospital, said Evans.

