Police investigating after armed robbery at Walgreens in Spartanburg

Spartanburg Police are searching for an armed robbery suspect after an incident at Walgreens early Sunday morning.

Police responded to the Walgreens located at 2410 Reidville Road around 12:38 a.m. in reference to a robbery that just occurred. When officers arrived on scene, they said an employee working the front register told them she saw a male with a gun enter the business. She said she then turned to page the store manager and when she looked back the suspect was running out the front door.

The store manager then went to the front and noticed a male matching the description, walking at a normal pace up Wilder Drive toward Highway 29, she said. The manager was on the phone with dispatch while she watched him go out of view.

Surveillance footage revealed that at approximately 12:29 a.m., a male wearing a green sweatshirt, dark jeans and a dark covering over his face walked into the business with what appeared to be a silver handgun in his hand, police said. The man then walked to the front register, hoped over the counter and grabbed the entire cash drawer and ripped it from the counter. The suspect then walked out toward Wilder Drive with the cash drawer, police confirmed.

There was an undisclosed amount inside the drawer.

The investigation is ongoing.

MORE NEWS: In Facebook post, GPD addresses why some people were running at Fall for Greenville

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.