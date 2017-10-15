Family to hold press conference after they say child struck by vehicle in Upstate

A child was taken to the hospital after being struck by a car while playing on Friday night, according to both a Spartanburg County deputy's incident report and the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The details are complicated, with the report describing a dispute between neighbors that ended with a child in the hospital.



Per the incident report, it all started when there was a dispute between neighbors on Haynes Morrow Drive in Campobello on Friday. The report states that neighbors say the dispute started over children playing in the road.



The report shows that both sides involved in the dispute give different stories on what happened, with adults on both sides claiming physical assault by the other. The report states that a judge found no probable cause to charge any adults involved with assault against each other.

The Spartanburg County deputy's report shows that a child was hit by a car during the dispute. The South Carolina Highway Patrol is handling that part of the investigation. Troopers say the child was playing when he was hit by a car. The name of the driver on the SCHP report matches the name of one the adults involved in the dispute between neighbors, but we are withholding the driver's name because no charges have been filed.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says no charges will be filed against the driver. Troopers tell FOX Carolina that, with collisions on private property, charges can only be filed if DUI, reckless driving or hit-and-run is involved. Troopers say none of those things was involved in this case.



The child victim was transported to the Children's Hospital at Greenville Memorial.



Family of the child say he was gravely injured in the incident and they will hold a press conference at 3 p.m. They identified the child as 7-year-old Devin Dickey.

