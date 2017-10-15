Police: Missing Virginia teen found, suspect in custody

Virginia Police say an Amber Alert was activated for a missing teenager on Sunday believed to have been kidnapped.

Police said Sinahi Aguilar-Cruz, 16 of Woodbridge, Virginia had gone missing. Officers said she was last seen in the 14000 block of Danville Road in Woodbridge.

Police named Roberto Medrano Segovia, 21, as a possible suspect in her kidnapping. Officers said he was last seen wearing a black, v neck t-shirt, loose fitting blue denim jeans, and white Nike Jordan shoes.

Shortly before 3 p.m., police canceled the amber alert and said Sinahi had been located safely. They said a suspect is in custody.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.