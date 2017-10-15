Fall is FINALLY in the air

COOLER air arrives as nice, fall weather makes a return this week.

As the early morning cold front continues to push south of the area, expect slow clearing and a comfortable day ahead!

By the afternoon, the sky should be mostly sunny with temperatures in the 60s to possibly lower 70s with a gusty north wind.

The rest of the week will be quite pleasant with chilly mornings and mild afternoons. Highs will be in the 60s through Wednesday, returning to the 70s by the end of the week into the weekend. Each night, lows drop into the 40s, with a few high elevations bottoming out in the upper 30s, bringing the risk for patchy frost.

A mild warm-up comes in time for the weekend, with sunshine and highs returning to the low and mid-70s across the area.

