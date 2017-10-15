Showers early Monday morning, then NICE weather returns

COOLER air arrives as nice, fall weather makes a return this week.

Scattered showers become increasingly likely toward sunrise Monday. The rain could be heavy in some areas, but rain amounts will likely remain at or below one quarter inch.

After temperatures start in the upper 50s to low 60s, little rebound will occur through lunch as clouds gradually clear.

By afternoon, the sky should be mostly sunny with temperatures in the 60s to possibly lower 70s with a gusty north wind.

The rest of the week will be QUITE pleasant with chilly mornings and mild afternoons. Highs will be in the 60s through Wednesday, returning to the 70s by the end of the week into the weekend.

Patchy frost will still be possible in the mountains Wednesday AND Thursday mornings as temperatures drop into the upper 30s.

