Deputies: Driver arrested after injuring 2 in chase and multiple crashes

Deputies said a driver was arrested Sunday after leading them on a chase and crashing into multiple vehicles, injuring two people.

Jason M. Cox, Master Deputy at the Greenville County Sheriff's Office, said deputies attempted to stop a suspected DUI driver along Hwy 123 and White Horse Road.

According to Cox, the suspect fled, hitting a third party vehicle and injuring another driver and passenger. Deputies said the suspect later hit another vehicle near the Gorilla Car Wash of White Horse Road before finally coming to a stop and being apprehended.

Cox said the driver and passenger injured in the first vehicle hit by the suspect vehicle suffered only minor injuries and are expected to be okay.

The suspect was arrested and taken into custody.

The Sheriff's Office and SC Highway Patrol are investigating this incident, and expect more charges to be filed.

