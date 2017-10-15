Trump campaign subpoenaed over sexual assault allegations

A child has died after apparently falling in a grease pit at the Bruster’s Ice Cream in Auburn.More >
Police say a man killed his girlfriend's 17-month-old son and stole her car stereo and laptop while she was in the hospital with her dying child.More >
Amazon posted a pretty epic brain teaser on their Facebook page last year, asking if people could spot the hidden M&M in a pile of candy corn. And it’s gaining traction online again.More >
A child was taken to the hospital after being struck by a car while playing on Friday night, according to both a Spartanburg County deputy's incident report and the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The details are complicated, with the report describing a dispute between neighbors that ended with a child in the hospital.More >
In a Facebook post, the Greenville Police Department addressed why some people started running at Fall for Greenville on Saturday.More >
Deputies say an investigation is underway after a body was found floating in Lake Greenwood on Saturday.More >
Lawyers for one of the women who have accused Donald Trump of sexual assault subpoenaed his campaign for all documents relating to her, all communications with or about her and "all documents concerning any woman...More >
A body pulled from in the Schuylkill River near Philadelphia, Pennsylvania has been identified as Philip Reitnour, an entrepreneur featured on 'Shark Tank'.More >
An 8-year-old girl died Saturday after falling from a cruise ship's interior atrium to a lower deck, the Miami-Dade Police Department said.More >
Deputies said a driver was arrested Sunday after leading them on a chase and crashing into multiple vehicles, injuring two people.More >
The NAACP hosted a convention in Greenville on Saturday and Sunday with presentations from members all over the country.More >
Black Lives Matters hosted a unity event in Gaffney on Saturday.More >
The "Steps for Drake" 5K took place on Saturday in Spartanburg to raise awareness for children with a rare disorder called NKH, which is an autosomal recessive disorder of glycine metabolism.More >
The South Carolina Gamecocks go to head-to-head with the Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday.More >
The 11th Annual Benson OctoberFAST benefiting Greer Community Ministries took place on Saturday at Greer First Baptist Church. The event included a 5K run/walk and a Classic Car Show.More >
Week 8 of High School Football kicks off in the Upstate.More >
The 3rd Annual Tucker Hipps Memorial Golf Tournament was held on Friday.More >
Kids' rides at Fall for Greenville provide fun for the whole family!More >
Fall for Greenville kicked off Thursday night.More >
Fall for Greenville is in full swing.More >
Reazeale's Grocery Puerto Rico Relief drop off. (10/12/17)More >
