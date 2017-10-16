Greenville Co. law enforcement officers depart on 3-day 'Cliffs - FOX Carolina 21

Greenville Co. law enforcement officers depart on 3-day 'Cliffs to Coast' ride to benefit Special Olympics

Posted: Updated:
Cliffs to coast flyer image (Source: GCSO) Cliffs to coast flyer image (Source: GCSO)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Greenville County deputies and law enforcement officers from across the Upstate will embark Monday on a three-day cycling ride to Charleston to benefit the Special Olympics, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Special Olympians will gather at the Greenville County Law Enforcement Center Monday morning to see the law enforcement officers off on the “Cliffs to Coast” ride.

The Cliffs to Coast ride is a Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics event.

The riders are expected to arrive in Charleston on Wednesday.


Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.