Greenville Co. law enforcement officers depart on 3-day 'Cliffs to Coast' ride to benefit Special Olympics

Greenville County deputies and law enforcement officers from across the Upstate will embark Monday on a three-day cycling ride to Charleston to benefit the Special Olympics, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Special Olympians will gather at the Greenville County Law Enforcement Center Monday morning to see the law enforcement officers off on the “Cliffs to Coast” ride.

The Cliffs to Coast ride is a Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics event.

The riders are expected to arrive in Charleston on Wednesday.



Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.