Section of Edwards Road to close Monday for sewer line construction

TAYLORS, SC (FOX Carolina) -

A portion of Edwards Road in Taylors will close beginning Monday as Renewable Water Resources (ReWa) said construction crews will begin relocating a 12-inch sewer line.

The relocation of the sewer line must be completed before the SCDOT can rebuild a bridge on Edwards Road, ReWa said.

The bridge is located about half a mile from Wade Hampton Boulevard.

The following detour routes are recommended:

  • Northbound traffic on Edwards Road will take a left on E. Lee Road, then right onto Wade Hampton Boulevard, and then make a right to return to Edwards Road.
  • Southbound traffic on Edwards Mill Road/ Edwards Road will take a right on Wade Hampton Boulevard, then left on E. Lee Road, and then then a left onto Edwards Road.
  • ReWa said a full circle along this detour is approximately 3.5 miles. 

ReWa did not state how long it will take to complete the sewer line relocation.

