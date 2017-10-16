Cooley Springs-Fingerville Elementary School cancels classes Monday due to power outage

Spartanburg County District 2 Schools said classes at Cooley Springs-Fingerville Elementary School will be canceled Monday due a power outage.

A spokesman for the school district said Duke Energy is on site but the outage will take longer to restore than initially expected.

Buses are being sent to the school and will begin transporting children back home.

The school district said parents and guardians have been notified of the closure via the school’s phone notification system and social media accounts. Parents and guardians can come to the school as soon as possible to pick their students up.

