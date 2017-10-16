Gov. McMaster to attend 'major economic development' announcemen - FOX Carolina 21

Gov. McMaster to attend 'major economic development' announcement in Anderson

ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Anderson County said officials will make a major economic development announcement on Monday.

Gov. Henry McMaster is expected to attend the announcement, which will be made at 11 a.m. at the Anderson Civic Center.

Further details are being kept under wraps.

