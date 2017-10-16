Plant to manufacture surgical devices, implants to be built in Anderson County, bring more than 1,000 new jobs

Anderson County officials and Arthrex announced plans Monday morning to build a "state-of-the-art surgical device and implant manufacturing facility" in the county and create more than 1,000 jobs.

Construction of the $30 million, 200,000 square-foot Arthrex plant is set to begin in 2018 and be complete in early 2019. The plant will be built at 5500 Highway 76 in the Sandy Springs area.

The plant with be Arthrex's fourth in the United States.

Arthrex will manufacture its innovative orthopedic devices and implants at the plant.

Hiring for the new positions should begin in the next 12 to 18 months, and interested applicants should visit the company's careers page online.

Gov. Henry McMaster attended Anderson County's announcement ceremony.

"South Carolina's business-friendly climate continues to attract companies in every industry, and we're proud to welcome Arthrex, Inc. to our growing business community. This a milestone for Anderson County, and we can't wait to see the difference these jobs will make in the region," McMaster stated.

