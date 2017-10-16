Lotto ticket worth $200K sold in Upstate

Check your tickets! The South Carolina Education Lottery said a Palmetto Cash 5 ticket worth $200,000 was sold in Greenwood for Saturday night’s drawing.

The winning ticket was sold at the Nu Way #2 of Greenwood at 750 Northside Drive East in Greenwood.

The Palmetto Cash 5 ticket for Saturday evening’s drawing matched all five numbers drawn to win the $100,000 top prize when claimed. Because the purchases also “Powered-Up” for an additional $1, the $100,000 top prize was doubled to $200,000 when a two was drawn.

The winning numbers for the October 14 drawing were 2 - 16 - 18 - 22 – 35 and Power-Up: 2

Winners have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes

The odds of winning $200,000 playing Palmetto Cash 5 are 1 in 1,003,884.

