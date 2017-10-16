Lotto ticket worth $200K sold in Upstate - FOX Carolina 21

Lotto ticket worth $200K sold in Upstate

Posted: Updated:
Source: Wikimedia Commons Source: Wikimedia Commons

Check your tickets! The South Carolina Education Lottery said a Palmetto Cash 5 ticket worth $200,000 was sold in Greenwood for Saturday night’s drawing.

The winning ticket was sold at the Nu Way #2 of Greenwood at 750 Northside Drive East in Greenwood.

The Palmetto Cash 5 ticket for Saturday evening’s drawing matched all five numbers drawn to win the $100,000 top prize when claimed. Because the purchases also “Powered-Up” for an additional $1, the $100,000 top prize was doubled to $200,000 when a two was drawn.

The winning numbers for the October 14 drawing were 2 - 16 - 18 - 22 – 35 and Power-Up: 2

 Winners have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes

The odds of winning $200,000 playing Palmetto Cash 5 are 1 in 1,003,884.

MORE NEWS: President Trump to speak at McMaster campaign rally in Greenville, groups plan protests

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.