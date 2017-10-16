Deputies: 2 arrested after chase that spanned more than 17 miles

Union County deputies said two people were arrested after 17.5-mile chase through the county on October 12.

Deputies were watching a known drug location around 11 p.m. when a white Lincoln Town Car pulled into the location and stayed for several minutes before driving off.

A deputy got behind the car and the vehicle reportedly took off. The sheriff’s office said the deputy turned on blue lights and the Lincoln traveled about half a mile before stopping.

As the deputy was preparing to approach the vehicle, the sheriff’s office said the Lincoln took off again and the chase ensued. Speeds were between 45 and 55 mph but deputies said the case spanned 17.5 miles before the driver, Ben McClurkin, 47, exited the car at the intersection of Deer Trail Road and Vernon Foster Road.

Deputies said McClurkin tried to continue eluding them on foot but was captured.

A passenger in the car, Destiny Shetley, 36, was taken into custody without incident.

Inside the car, deputies found meth residue, glass smoking pipes, scales, and other paraphernalia, according to incident reports.

McClurkin was charged with failure to stop for blue lights, drug possession, and bond revocation for a pending court case.

Shetley was charged with drug possession.

