Abbeville County deputies investigating shooting that sent 2 to hospital

Abbeville County deputies said they are investigating a shooting that sent two people to the hospital Sunday afternoon.

Deputies said the shooting happened between 1 and 2 p.m. on McGill Circle.

Deputies said there is a possibility that the shooting was a hunting accident but they are pursuing all angles of investigation.

