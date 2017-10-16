Abbeville County deputies investigating shooting that sent 2 to - FOX Carolina 21

Abbeville County deputies investigating shooting that sent 2 to hospital

Abbeville County deputies said they are investigating a shooting that sent two people to the hospital Sunday afternoon.

Deputies said the shooting happened between 1 and 2 p.m. on McGill Circle.

Deputies said there is a possibility that the shooting was a hunting accident but they are pursuing all angles of investigation.

