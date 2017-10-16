Police investigating after car hits Greer home

Greer police are investigating after a car crashed into a Greer home Monday morning.

The crash happened at 801 South Main Street in the Drummond Village apartments.

A vehicle could be seen against one of the buildings.

FOX Carolina's photojournalist at the scene said first responders pulled the driver from the car and placed that person in an ambulance. The car crashed into the front porch area of the home.

Both lanes heading toward Wade Hampton were blocked due to the crash.

MORE NEWS: Plant to manufacture surgical devices, implants to be built in Anderson County, bring more than 1,000 new jobs

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.