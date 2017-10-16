Police investigating after car hits Greer home

Joe Gagnon visits some of the Upstate's most frightening haunted attractions during Haunted House Week on The Morning News (Oct. 16 - 20)More >
The NAACP hosted a convention in Greenville on Saturday and Sunday with presentations from members all over the country.More >
Black Lives Matters hosted a unity event in Gaffney on Saturday.More >
The "Steps for Drake" 5K took place on Saturday in Spartanburg to raise awareness for children with a rare disorder called NKH, which is an autosomal recessive disorder of glycine metabolism.More >
