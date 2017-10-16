Comfortable days and chilly nights ahead this week

It’s back to fall-like temperatures for a while with chilly nights (perhaps frosty for some) and mild afternoons over the next few days!

Sunshine and a light breeze today help bring temperatures into the mid and upper 60s this afternoon. The light breeze from the northeast will help to keep the "fall crisp" feeling in the air.

Tonight, expect lows to quickly drop into the 30s and 40s once again. Patchy frost is possible across western NC, so take care of your sensitive plants! A Frost Advisory goes into effect from 2am-9am Wednesday for all western NC counties, only excluding Polk and Rutherford.

Temperatures will gradually climb into the 70s for everyone the rest of the week and weekend, with nights holding in the 40s and 50s. Next week, another cold front moves in on Monday, along with the area's next chance for rain.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.