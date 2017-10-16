Cooler days and chillier nights ahead this week

It’s back to Fall-like temperatures for a while with chilly (perhaps frosty for some) nights and mild afternoons over the next few days!

Tonight will bring lows down to the middle 40s in the Upstate and lower 40s and upper 30s in the mountains as winds relax and skies clear out.

It’s in the mountain valleys, and sheltered areas in the higher elevations of western North Carolina that could see patchy frost early tomorrow morning, so you may want to consider covering your plants outside or bringing them inside.

Tuesday will bring similar afternoon temperatures of middle 60s to lower 70s under sunny skies and lighter north winds with overnight lows in the upper 30s to middle 40s again.

Temperatures will gradually climb into the 70s for everyone the rest of the week and weekend ahead of a cold front which will bring our next chance of rain on Monday.

