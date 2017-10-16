Former firefighter admits to possessing 'appalling' child porn images on work computer

The District Attorney's Office said a former firefighter from Fletcher, North Carolina was sentenced to prison time after pleading guilty in a child pornography investigation.

Aaron Lanning, 39, turned himself in after a grand jury indicted him on five counts of third-degree criminal exploitation of a minor in May 2015. He was identified by authorities after using a chat room to express sexual interest in young girls.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security along with Henderson County deputies launched an investigation into Lanning. A search of his work place computer revealed the illegal images and Lanning was fired.

Lanning bonded out of jail on a $27,000 secured bond and recently has been living in Alabama.

He was sentenced on Oct. 10 to 51 months in prison on the charges but will be eligible for release after serving 18 months. District Attorney Greg Newman refused to offer Lanning a reduced plea, saying the evidence he saw "was appalling."

“The images on his computer, which he admitted were his, were very disturbing,” Newman said. “The images portrayed young boys and girls engaged in a variety of sexual acts and lewd poses. Their ages ranged from 5 to 11. I wish I knew who produced this filth. Clearly, these kids are being abused and exploited for the gratification of sick individuals."

