Brazwell's Premium Pub closes in downtown Greenville

The Bottle Cap Group announced the closure of one of its Greenville bars on Monday.

The company posted on Facebook and said after two years, Brazwell's Premium Pub was closed for business.

The Bottle Cap Group also operates Sip and Diner24 in downtown Greenville. They are currently in process of launching Wu's Cajun Sea Food on North Main Street, a Louisiana low country-Asian fusion restaurant.

