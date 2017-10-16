Second round of mosquito spraying planned after Spartanburg West Nile case

Officials spray for mosquitoes in Spartanburg Co. to deter cases of West Nile Virus. (10/18/17)

Officials in the City of Spartanburg said they will be spraying for mosquitoes after an individual in city limits was diagnosed with West Nile Virus.

Authorities said they cannot confirm the person contracted the virus in the city, but said as a precaution they will be spraying Aqua-Reslin within a three-mile area of Spartanburg's east side.

Beekeepers in the area were encouraged to move their hives before the spraying, which began at 8 p.m. on Oct. 18. Neighborhoods where spraying will be conducted include: Converse Heights, Fernwood, South Converse, Andrews Farm and part of Duncan Park.

Officials said a second round of spraying is scheduled for Oct. 27 from 8:30 p.m. until around 2 a.m.

Officials also suggested the following tips to prevent infection:

Apply insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus, or IR 3535 according to label instructions.

Avoid exposure during times when and in the places where mosquitoes are known to be active. Exposure to mosquitoes is most common at night and during the early morning. Some species bite during the day, especially in wooded or other shaded areas.

Make sure that your doors and windows have tight-fitting screens to keep out mosquitoes.

Eliminate all sources of standing water on your property, including flowerpots, clogged gutters, buckets, neglected swimming pools, plastic sheeting or tarps used to cover yard items, pool covers, wheelbarrows, children’s toys, birdbaths, old tires, rain gutters, pet bowls, and any other water-holding containers.

Wear long-sleeved, light-colored clothing to cover the skin and reduce the risk of bites.

