Police seek warrant for attempted murder after Upstate woman says she was threatened, shot at

Officers are investigating after an Upstate woman says she was shot at multiple times by another woman she said has threatened to kill her and her family, per the police report.

The woman told police the subject had threatened her multiple times on social media, and on one occasion the subject was waiting outside the victim’s residence with two guns, per the incident report.

She told police the woman posted the following on Facebook on July 15: “I’m sitting here looking at these clowns in their car and they don’t see me with two guns.” The victim said while she was sitting in her car on Dogwood Circle in Pacolet she noticed the subject hanging on the side of her residence “talking a lot of junk” per the incident report. She said she proceeded to drive off and as she did she heard 10 gun shots and heard the subject say “get her”, she told police. She said she also witnessed the subject shoot at her while she was driving away.

Offices did observe a bullet that struck the driver’s side window in the door frame of the vehicle where the victim was sitting.

Since the incident, the victim said she has received multiple threats about the subject killing or shooting her family. She said the subject has posted numerous Facebook posts about needing caskets in Pacolet.

Officers are speaking with the magistrate to seek a warrant for attempted murder in this matter.

