Deputies: Armed man killed in Greenville Co. officer-involved shooting was holding a hostage

The Greenville County coroner responded to the scene of an officer-involved shooting that stemmed from a hostage situation in Simpsonville Monday afternoon, deputies confirm.

Deputies say they responded in regards to an alarm call just after 4:45 p.m. on the 100 block of Putman Street. When they arrived, they noticed an adult male come out of a building behind the residence. Deputies say they then "challenged" the man and he ran into the building and began to yell to deputies that he had a hostage. The man then came out the building with a hostage and a gun in his possession, deputies say.

Deputies then fired at the man, striking him at least once, they said.

The man was pronounced dead on scene, deputies confirm.

Investigators confirm all officers are okay.

SLED investigators and crime scene agents are also on scene.

No further details have been released.

