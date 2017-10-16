Deputies: Armed man killed in Greenville Co. officer-involved shooting was holding a hostage

The Greenville County coroner responded to the scene of an officer-involved shooting that stemmed from a hostage situation in Simpsonville Monday afternoon, deputies confirm.

Deputies say they responded in regards to an alarm call just after 4:45 p.m. on the 100 block of Putman Street. When they arrived, they noticed an adult male come out of a detached building behind the residence. Deputies say they then "challenged" the man and he ran into the building and began to yell to deputies that he had a hostage. Moments later, the man then came out the building with a hostage and was armed with a firearm, deputies say.

At least one deputy then fired at the man, striking him at least once, they said.

The man was pronounced dead on scene, deputies confirm. The coroner later identified the man as 32-year-old James Michael Chappell of Greenville.

After an autopsy on Tuesday, the coroner said Chappell suffered a gunshot wound to the head.

Investigators confirm all officers and the hostage are OK.

SLED investigators are in charge of the investigation.

