Deputies: Armed man killed in Greenville Co. officer-involved shooting was holding a hostage

Wearing dark sunglasses to hide her tears, Brenda Williams is saddened, but not surprised that her daughter is now charged with murder.More >
It’s been nearly a year since Wayne and Crystal Leatherman buried their 5-year-old son, Jake, after he lost a long battle with leukemia.More >
North Korea's deputy U.N. ambassador warned Monday that the situation on the Korean peninsula "has reached the touch-and-go point and a nuclear war may break out any moment."More >
The solicitor’s office said a judge has sentenced a Spartanburg teen to 15 years in prison after he admitted to shooting two people during a botched robbery.More >
Upstate deputies said a 14-year-old girl faces multiple charges after causing a scene at school and assaulting the school resource officer when he was placing her under arrest.More >
A 13-year-old girl gave birth to a baby and left the child on a woman's doorstep.More >
A lawsuit filed in Greenville County on Monday accuses Greenville County Sheriff Will Lewis of sexual harassment, sexual assault and violations of Civil Rights.More >
Multiple law enforcement agencies surrounded an area of Greer early Tuesday after Greenville County deputies said the suspect in an earlier shooting stole a truck from a sanitation company on Poplar Drive Extension and then led deputies on a chase along Poplar Drive Extension.More >
Students at a New Jersey high school walked out of class in protest of a teacher who told three Spanish-speaking students to “speak American.”More >
Deputies are searching for a suspect they say shot two people in Greenville County Monday night.More >
Multiple law enforcement agencies surrounded an area of Greer early Tuesday after Greenville County deputies said the suspect in an earlier shooting stole a pump truck from a sanitation company on Poplar Drive Extension and then led deputies on a chase.More >
Protesters are gathered outside the Greenville–Spartanburg International Airport ahead of President Trump's visit to support Gov. Henry McMaster during his campaign rally Monday evening.More >
Joe Gagnon visits some of the Upstate's most frightening haunted attractions during Haunted House Week on The Morning News (Oct. 16 - 20)More >
The NAACP hosted a convention in Greenville on Saturday and Sunday with presentations from members all over the country.More >
Black Lives Matters hosted a unity event in Gaffney on Saturday.More >
The "Steps for Drake" 5K took place on Saturday in Spartanburg to raise awareness for children with a rare disorder called NKH, which is an autosomal recessive disorder of glycine metabolism.More >
