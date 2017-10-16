ZZ Top cancels SC State Fair performance

Rock group ZZ Top has canceled its performance for the South Carolina State Fair, per an alert sent out Monday.

The alert read: “Due to matters beyond the South Carolina State Fair’s control, Rock group ZZ TOP will not perform in the Pepsi Grandstand this year.”

ZZ Top was one of six musical acts slated to perform in the Pepsi Grandstand this year. They were scheduled to perform on Wednesday, but the band’s management said Monday that the group was canceling its current tour.

Per the release, all ZZ Top ticket purchases online will be automatically refunded. Those tickets can still be used for State Fair admission any day of the fair, which runs through October 22.

This year’s remaining concerts include:

Chris Young at 7 p.m. Monday

TobyMac at 7 p.m. Friday

Sabrina Carpenter at 5 p.m. Sunday

Tickets can be purchased online here or at the Pepsi Grandstand Box office 90 minutes prior to each concert, if available. All Grandstand tickets include fair admission.

ZZ Top also canceled the group's 2014 SC State Fair performance in 2014.

