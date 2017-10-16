Deputies: Upstate man arrested in connection to 8 armed robberie - FOX Carolina 21

Deputies: Upstate man arrested in connection to 8 armed robberies

Posted: Updated:
Dedrick Louis Belle. (Source: SCSO) Dedrick Louis Belle. (Source: SCSO)
SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Deputies with the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office say an Upstate man has been arrested for his connection to a rash of armed robberies.

Deputies say Dedrick Louis Belle, 46 of Spartanburg, is responsible for eight armed robberies that started occurring in September.

The investigation revealed that in each robbery, Belle would enter the business with his face converged and a bag covering one hand as though he had a weapon, deputies say. They say he would park a maroon SUV close to the business, commit the robbery and return to the vehicle.

Here are the business where deputies say Belle committed the armed robberies:

  1. QT, 21 Fairview Church Rd., Spartanburg, SC, 29303
  2. OT, 2313 Reidville Rd., Spartanburg, SC, 29301
  3. Spinx, 1520 E. Main St., Duncan, SC, 29334
  4. Dollar General, 3009 S. Church St. Ext., Spartanburg, SC, 29306
  5. Domino’s Pizza, 1564 Asheville Hwy., Spartanburg, SC, 29303
  6. Lil Cricket, 4281 N. Blackstock Rd., Spartanburg, SC, 29301
  7. Scotchman, 370 Bryant Rd., Spartanburg, SC, 29303
  8. Circle K, 1796 E. Blackstock Rd., Moore, SC, 29369

Warrants have been issued for 13 counts of armed robbery and eight counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Though there are eight incident locations, the magistrate approved additional robbery warrants where more than one clerk was working at the time of the incident.

Due to his prior record, Belle is eligible for life without parole if he is convicted on these charges. Belle is also a registered sex offender, deputies say.

MORE NEWS: Bond set for contractor accused of spraying feces on produce at W. Ashley Harris Teeter

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.