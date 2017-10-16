Deputies: Upstate man arrested in connection to 8 armed robberies

Deputies with the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office say an Upstate man has been arrested for his connection to a rash of armed robberies.

Deputies say Dedrick Louis Belle, 46 of Spartanburg, is responsible for eight armed robberies that started occurring in September.

The investigation revealed that in each robbery, Belle would enter the business with his face converged and a bag covering one hand as though he had a weapon, deputies say. They say he would park a maroon SUV close to the business, commit the robbery and return to the vehicle.

Here are the business where deputies say Belle committed the armed robberies:

QT, 21 Fairview Church Rd., Spartanburg, SC, 29303 OT, 2313 Reidville Rd., Spartanburg, SC, 29301 Spinx, 1520 E. Main St., Duncan, SC, 29334 Dollar General, 3009 S. Church St. Ext., Spartanburg, SC, 29306 Domino’s Pizza, 1564 Asheville Hwy., Spartanburg, SC, 29303 Lil Cricket, 4281 N. Blackstock Rd., Spartanburg, SC, 29301 Scotchman, 370 Bryant Rd., Spartanburg, SC, 29303 Circle K, 1796 E. Blackstock Rd., Moore, SC, 29369

Warrants have been issued for 13 counts of armed robbery and eight counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Though there are eight incident locations, the magistrate approved additional robbery warrants where more than one clerk was working at the time of the incident.

Due to his prior record, Belle is eligible for life without parole if he is convicted on these charges. Belle is also a registered sex offender, deputies say.

