Dale Earnhardt Jr. expecting first child

A child has died after apparently falling in a grease pit at the Bruster’s Ice Cream in Auburn.More >
Police say a man killed his girlfriend's 17-month-old son and stole her car stereo and laptop while she was in the hospital with her dying child.More >
The man accused of helping serial killer Todd Kohlhepp acquire some of the guns investigators found in his possession appeared in federal court Monday.More >
A man arrested in Florida after police mistook doughnut glaze in his car for meth has received a $37,500 settlement.More >
In a Facebook post, the Greenville Police Department addressed why some people started running at Fall for Greenville on Saturday.More >
She wasn't a castaway on an island lost at sea. No loneliness. No despair. Just pure childhood wonder. And now, that wonder has paid off -- 29 years later.More >
Amazon posted a pretty epic brain teaser on their Facebook page last year, asking if people could spot the hidden M&M in a pile of candy corn. And it’s gaining traction online again.More >
A Texas woman was arrested after police said beat two teenagers with an aluminum bat, starved them “like animals” and locked them in a garage.More >
A child was taken to the hospital after being struck by a car while playing on Friday night, according to both a Spartanburg County deputy's incident report and the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The details are complicated, with the report describing a dispute between neighbors that ended with a child in the hospital.More >
President Donald Trump arrived in Greenville on Monday, met by cheers and protests across the county.More >
Protesters are gathered outside the Greenville–Spartanburg International Airport ahead of President Trump's visit to support Gov. Henry McMaster during his campaign rally Monday evening.More >
Joe Gagnon visits some of the Upstate's most frightening haunted attractions during Haunted House Week on The Morning News (Oct. 16 - 20)More >
The NAACP hosted a convention in Greenville on Saturday and Sunday with presentations from members all over the country.More >
Black Lives Matters hosted a unity event in Gaffney on Saturday.More >
The "Steps for Drake" 5K took place on Saturday in Spartanburg to raise awareness for children with a rare disorder called NKH, which is an autosomal recessive disorder of glycine metabolism.More >
