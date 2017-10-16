Dale Earnhardt Jr. expecting first child

Dale Earnhardt Jr. celebrates in Victory Lane after winning the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series auto race in 2014. (Source: AP Images)

NASCAR star Dale Earnhardt Jr. made an exciting announcement on Monday. Earnhardt shared with the world he is going to be a dad!

The retiring NASCAR driver posted on his Instagram that he and his wife Amy are expecting their first child – a little girl!

Here is the full post on his Instagram, which had been liked over 50,000 time just three hours after he posted it:

A post shared by Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@dalejr) on Oct 16, 2017 at 1:16pm PDT

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.