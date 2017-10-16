Police: 1 male shot in City of Spartanburg; coroner responding - FOX Carolina 21

Police: 1 male shot in City of Spartanburg; coroner responding

Posted: Updated:
SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office was on scene of a shooting investigation in city limits Monday night.

The coroner said his agency was dispatched to Alexander Avenue. The Spartanburg Police Department said officers received a shooting call around 7:30 p.m.

Police said at least one male was shot in the upper torso.

The incident is in the early stages of the investigation.

A FOX Carolina crew is en route for more information.

