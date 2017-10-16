Dispatch: Deputies responding to shooting in Greenville Co.

Scene of shooting on Pleasant Heights. (10/16/17 FOX Carolina)

Deputies are on scene of a reported shooting in Greenville County, dispatchers confirm.

Per dispatch, the call came in shortly before 10 p.m. that a shooting had occurred on the 100 block of Pleasant Heights.

Deputies say K9s are also searching the area.

At this time, there is no information on injuries or potential suspects.

