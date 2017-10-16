Dispatch: Deputies responding to shooting in Greenville Co. - FOX Carolina 21

Dispatch: Deputies responding to shooting in Greenville Co.

Scene of shooting on Pleasant Heights. (10/16/17 FOX Carolina) Scene of shooting on Pleasant Heights. (10/16/17 FOX Carolina)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Deputies are on scene of a reported shooting in Greenville County, dispatchers confirm.

Per dispatch, the call came in shortly before 10 p.m. that a shooting had occurred on the 100 block of Pleasant Heights.

Deputies say K9s are also searching the area.

At this time, there is no information on injuries or potential suspects.

Stick with FOX Carolina for more on this developing story.

