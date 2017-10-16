Couple welcomes baby boy days after surviving mass shooting at concert in Las Vegas

A couple who survived the mass shooting at a concert in Las Vegas on October 1 is sharing the story of their baby boy who was born just two days after the tragedy.

Markie Coffer and Travis Matheson were attending the Route 91 Country Music Festival in Las Vegas, Nevada on October 1. The couple was excited to see the headliner, Jason Aldean, but that's when things took a turn for the worst and a gunman opened fire on the concert goers. Dozens were killed and hundreds were wounded in what is being described as the deadliest mass shooting in modern US history.

58+ killed in Las Vegas Strip massacre; suspect had 10 rifles, police say

When the shooting happened, the couple said they were able to make it safely to a local hospital, where just days later they would welcome their baby boy to the world.

On October 3, baby Wyatt was born. And for photographer Shiran Mariasov of MFB Photography he is a beacon of hope. She said she got the opportunity to take photos of the bundle of joy and his parents. She named him their Vegas Strong baby.

Mariasov shared this video with us from her YouTube page of the #VegasStrong photo shoot:

