Protesters, supporters greet President Trump as he arrives in Greenville

Not everyone was excited for President Donald Trump’s visit to Greenville. Joanne Mitchell protested Monday before Air Force 1 arrived at GSP.

When asked if Mitchell thought President Trump’s arrival was good for the area, she simply replied, “no.”

Mitchell alongside several dozen other protestors chanted anti Trump sayings throughout the early evening.

There were also several President Trump supporters that passed by to express their opinions.

"I voted for Trump and I'm glad I did,” said Bill Pittman.

Pittman said he just wanted to catch a glimpse of the motorcade and perhaps a glimpse of the president he says is doing an excellent job.

"He says what he thinks,” he said about President Trump. “Sometimes that ain't what everybody wants to hear, but at least he's honest."

Mitchell believed President Trump was only hurting the United States since he took office.

"I'm very concerned the direction that the country is going in right now,” said Mitchell. “I believe in clean water. I believe in clean air and I believe in human rights."

The president did not see the group of protesters' messages.

"We hope not only President Trump but a lot of other people understand that there are a lot of issues we care deeply about,” said Mitchell, “We want them to join us."

He also didn’t see most of his supporters when he landed.

"He's the people's president,” said Pittman, “He comes out and he visits. He's been all over the country visiting people."

