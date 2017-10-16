Protesters, supporters greet President Trump as he arrives in Greenville

Wearing dark sunglasses to hide her tears, Brenda Williams is saddened, but not surprised that her daughter is now charged with murder.More >
North Korea's deputy U.N. ambassador warned Monday that the situation on the Korean peninsula "has reached the touch-and-go point and a nuclear war may break out any moment."More >
Deputies are searching for a suspect they say shot two people in Greenville County Monday night.More >
The Greenville County coroner responded to the scene of an officer-involved shooting that stemmed from a hostage situation in Simpsonville Monday afternoon, deputies confirm.More >
Police say a man killed his girlfriend's 17-month-old son and stole her car stereo and laptop while she was in the hospital with her dying child.More >
The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office was on scene of a shooting investigation in city limits Monday night.More >
President Donald Trump arrived in Greenville on Monday, met by cheers and protests across the county.More >
The Red Cross is assisting people who have been displaced from their mobile home in the 4000 block of East Blacklidge Drive after a fire caused serious damage Sunday night, Oct. 15. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but it may have started after someone used a propane torch to kill spiders, according to the Tucson Fire Department. An older woman was carried out of the home by her son with the help of neighbors, according to TFD. TFD said she sustained minor i...More >
A man arrested in Florida after police mistook doughnut glaze in his car for meth has received a $37,500 settlement.More >
A child has died after apparently falling in a grease pit at the Bruster’s Ice Cream in Auburn.More >
Protesters are gathered outside the Greenville–Spartanburg International Airport ahead of President Trump's visit to support Gov. Henry McMaster during his campaign rally Monday evening.More >
Joe Gagnon visits some of the Upstate's most frightening haunted attractions during Haunted House Week on The Morning News (Oct. 16 - 20)More >
The NAACP hosted a convention in Greenville on Saturday and Sunday with presentations from members all over the country.More >
Black Lives Matters hosted a unity event in Gaffney on Saturday.More >
The "Steps for Drake" 5K took place on Saturday in Spartanburg to raise awareness for children with a rare disorder called NKH, which is an autosomal recessive disorder of glycine metabolism.More >
