Hundreds in Falls Park to protest Pres. Trump's arrival to Upstate

Colorful signs filled Falls Park with messages about healthcare, foreign policy and women's rights.

No topic was off-limits for this group of protesters, but one message rang clear.

"We want him out of the White House," said Thomasina Brown.

Nearly a dozen community and political organizations joined Greenville County Democratic Party to voice their concerns with President Trump, who was across town at an event for Governor McMaster.

Thomasina Brown, there with her grandson, Trevis to protest her concerns about the current healthcare policy

"He has autism and I'm down here protesting and trying to keep his healthcare because he needs it for his therapy," said Brown.

Brown said she's worried her grandson’s healthcare could be cut off under the current administration.

"We just don’t have the finances to cover all of his medical needs,” said Brown, “He has problems and has to go to speech therapy and occupational therapy, and we need that."

Some protesters were upset with many policies under the current administration.

“The primary reason is to show opposition to a government that is completely chaotic," said Frederic David.

Others said they are glad to see people standing up for what they believe in, no matter the issue that they are fighting for.

"It makes you feel good to be able to stand up and know that we live in a country where we can stand up and speak our minds," said Charlotte Abrams.

