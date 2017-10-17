Fire fighters respond to house fire in Greenville - FOX Carolina 21

Fire fighters respond to house fire in Greenville

Scene of house fire on Glendale Street. (10/16/17 FOX Carolina) Scene of house fire on Glendale Street. (10/16/17 FOX Carolina)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Gantt Fire Department responded to the scene of a house fire Monday night.

The fire took place at a home located on Glendale Street in Greenville.

FOX Carolina was able to speak with a few people on scene who said the owner of the house was not at the residence at the time.

No further details were released.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

