Troopers respond to collision in Anderson

Liberty Highway at Brown Road was blocked Monday night due to a collision with injuries, per the SC Highway Patrol Realtime Traffic Information system.
The collision occurred around 11:30 p.m. in Anderson County. The roadway was no longer blocked by 1 a.m. Tuesday morning.
A FOX Carolina viewer who drove by the scene said it looked like multiple cars were involved.
FOX Carolina has a crew headed to the scene, working to learn more.
Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
Online Public File
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.