Deputies: Shooting suspect arrested after chase in stolen pump truck, ramming patrol car

Multiple law enforcement agencies surrounded an area of Greer early Tuesday after Greenville County deputies said the suspect in an earlier shooting stole a pump truck from a sanitation company on Poplar Drive Extension and then led deputies on a chase along Poplar Drive Extension.

Sgt. Ryan Flood said deputies were called to an address on the 800 block of Poplar Drive around 2:40 a.m. in reference to a person who was trying to steal a pump truck.

Flood said the suspect was successful in stealing the truck and led arriving deputies on a chase, which ended on the 1700 block after the pump truck rammed a patrol car and one deputy fired a gun in an attempt to stop the truck.

The suspect was not injured in the gunfire and Flood said a K-9 helped apprehend the suspect from inside the vehicle. The suspect was taken to the hospital to be treated for a dog bite.

No deputies were hurt.

Flood confirmed the suspect is the same from an earlier shooting that occurred around 10 p.m. Monday on Pleasant Heights, which intersects with Poplar Drive Extension near the area where the pump truck was stolen.

Deputies said they arrived at the Pleasant Heights scene to find two adults suffering from gunshot wounds. The shooting happened after a dispute inside a home and the suspect fled before deputies arrived.

MORE ON PLEASANT HEIGHTS: Deputies: 2 sent to hospital with gunshot wounds following altercation in Greenville Co.; suspect on run

Fox Carolina has crews on the scene working to get more information.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.