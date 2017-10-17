Officials: Street closures begin Tuesday as pavement preservation begins in Greenville

The city of Greenville said several roads will be closed temporarily between Tuesday and Friday due to a pavement preservation project.

Officials said a contractor will be applying a pavement preservation product designed to extend the life of the roadway on some of the city’ recently repaved streets.

Below is the work schedule and affected streets.

Tuesday, October 17

Townes Street (Park Ave to Stone Ave)

Ashford Avenue (Chick Springs to End)

Parkside Drive (West Avondale to End)

Central Avenue (Marshall Avenue to Access Ramp)

Barrett Street (Marshall Avenue to Central Avenue)

Buist Avenue (North Main Street to Townes Street Ext)

West Mountainview Ave (North Main Street to Townes Street Ext)

Rowley St (Park Ave to Stone Ave)

Wednesday, October 18

E McBee Avenue (E Washington to Doctor David C Francis St)

Glenn Street (Beechwood Ave to Laurens Rd)

Auburn Circle (Princeton Ave to End)

Winthrop Avenue (E North to Auburn Cir)

Hillside Circle (Hillside Dr to Brookside Ave)

Corrine Dr (Midland St to E North St)

Converse St (Overbrook Rd to Brookside Ave)

Carolina Drive (Pettigru St to End)

Thursday, October 19

Hilton Street (Clark St to Alameda)

Nichol Street (Dime St to End @ Roosevelt Ave)

E Antrim Dr (S Pleasantburg Dr to Laurens Rd)

W Antrim Dr (S Pleasantburg Dr to Laurens Rd)

Friday, October 20

Wiuka Avenue (Willow Springs Dr to Wembley Rd)

Rock Creek Drive (Byrd Blvd to Rock Creek Ct)

Rock Creek Drive (Rock Creek Ct to E Tallulah Dr)

Lady Marion Lane (Robin Hood Rd to Nottingham Rd)

Camille Avenue (McDaniel Avenue to McPherson Lane)

Gatling Avenue (Old Augusta Rd to Long Hill Street)

Sumner St (St Francis to Arlington)

Keowee Ave (Ivy Grove Joint to Cateechee)

