Verizon looking to hire 60 workers for Greenville Telesales center

Verizon Wireless said hiring agents are looking to fill 60 open positions at its Telesales center in Greenville during an Open House hiring event Tuesday.

The Open House will be held from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Aloft Greenville Downtown hotel, located at 5 N. Laurens Street.

At the event, Verizon said job candidates will have the opportunity to learn about career opportunities within Verizon's Telesales center and speak to hiring managers about the company.

Verizon said it is offering a $1,000 sign-on bonus to new employees that start before the end of the year and that start dates in November and December are available.

The open positions are for Verizon's Greenville Solutions Center at 701 Brookfield Parkway, which has a state-of-the-art wellness center with personal trainers, cafeteria with in-house chefs, lactation room for new moms, and dedicated Strayer University center for continued education on-site, Verizon said.

Candidates should expect to “work in a competitive sales environment, enjoy talking on the phone, should be excellent multi-taskers, and be adept at working between multiple computer screens,” Verizon stated.

A college degree is preferred, and candidates will also need at least one year of customer service experience.

Applicants who attend the hiring event are asked to first register here.

