South Carolina receives REAL ID extension into October 2018

The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles said REAL ID licenses that will be required for air travel and access to government facilities beginning in 2020 will be available for drivers looking to in the first quarter of 2018.

On Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security granted the state an extension to become REAL ID compliant. South Carolina is among several states that submitted for an extension beyond the October 10 deadline for compliance.

The extension allows current, unexpired SC driver's licenses and ID cards to be used for domestic flights, federal buildings and military installations through Oct. 10, 2018.

See TSA’s website for a list of identification that will be accepted.

Starting October 1, 2020, every air traveler will have to have REAL ID-compliant license or another acceptable form of identification in order to fly on domestic flights.

DHS said REAL ID is a “coordinated effort by the states and the Federal Government to improve the reliability and accuracy of state-issued identification documents, which should inhibit terrorists’ ability to evade detection by using fraudulent identification.”

The SC DMV said more than 3 million licensed drivers in the state may be able order their REAL ID licenses online as soon as they are available if they bring documents to change their current card to a REAL ID now.

In order to receive a REAL ID, the SC DMV said drivers must provide the following documents:

Proof of identity (Birth certificate or valid US passport)

Proof of social security number

2 proofs of address

Proof of all legal name changes

Click here to read more about REAL ID and get answers to frequently asked questions.

