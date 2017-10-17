14-year-old accused of assaulting deputy after disturbance at middle school

Union County deputies said a 14-year-old girl faces multiple charges after causing a scene at school and assaulting the school resource officer when he was placing her under arrest.

The incident happened Monday afternoon at Sims Middle School.

The SRO said he was called to the office where he encountered the student using profanity and not complying with anyone.

The deputy said the student was notified that she was under arrest for disturbing school. That’s when the teen is accused of resisting arrest by pulling away from the deputy, pushing, and even kicking the deputy. The deputy said the student also spat at him.

After the teen was placed in a patrol car, deputies said the kicked the car’s windows in an attempt to break them.

The teen was charged with disturbing school, resisting arrest, and assault and battery on a police officer.

The Department of Juvenile Justice took custody of the teen.

