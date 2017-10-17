Greenville police ask for help identifying man accused of stealing beer from QT twice

Surveillance photos of the suspect (Source: GPD)

Greenville police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man accused of stealing beer from the QT on North Pleasantburg Drive.

Police said the man entered the store twice on October 12 and stole cases of beer both times.

Police said the man fled in a dark blue, two-door Scion xD on both occasions.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

