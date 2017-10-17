Teen sentenced to 15 years in prison after shooting 2 people in botched robbery attempt

The solicitor’s office said a judge has sentenced a Spartanburg teen to 15 years in prison after he admitted to shooting two people during a botched robbery.

Jasper Watt, 19, pleaded guilty Monday to attempted armed robbery, 2 counts of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

The shooting happened on January 26 at the Crown Pointe Apartments on Powell Mill Road. The solicitor said the victims met Watt and another person at the apartment complex with the intention of buying a gun from them. Instead, the solicitor said Watt and his accused accomplice, Austin Johnson, pulled out guns and attempted to rob the victims.

When the victims fought back, the solicitor said Watt shot one victim in the chest and the other in the leg, causing serious injuries to both victims.

Solicitor Barry Barnette said the person who was shot in the chest ultimately lost his kidney, spleen and pancreas due to his injuries.

The victims identified Watt in a police lineup and Barnette said he confessed to police.

Watt must serve 12 years and nine months of his sentence before he will be eligible for release.

Johnson, 21, is still awaiting a trial date for his charges in the case.

