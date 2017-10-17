Mosquito spraying begins in Laurens, Greenwood counties after confirmed case of West Nile Virus

Laurens County Emergency Management Director Joey Avery said Laurens and Greenwood counties will be spraying to kill mosquitoes after a confirmed case of West Nile Virus.

Avery said the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) identified target locations in both Laurens and Greenwood County and recommended spraying to rid those areas of the insects.

Avery said the county has also contracted pest control companies to go door-to-door and spray outside residences and businesses in those are.

“The product being used is safe and meets all federal and state requirements and will be conducted either early in the morning just after dawn or in the evening, which are the times the mosquitoes are most active,” Avery said. “Additionally, DHEC will conduct mosquito trapping in the area to help determine the length of time needed to conduct spraying.”

