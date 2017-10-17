Deputies investigating burglary at Spartan Federal Credit Union - FOX Carolina 21

Deputies investigating burglary at Spartan Federal Credit Union

SPARTANBURG, SC

Spartanburg County deputies are investigating a burglary at the Spartan Federal Credit Union on Charisma Drive.

Deputies said workers arriving Monday found the back-door open and several items missing from inside.

Missing items include counting machines and receipt printers from the tellers’ desks.

Deputies said a knife was also found on the ground that was likely left behind by the suspects.

The bank advised that the alarm company had notified of an interior motion sensor alarm going off Sunday around 8:36 p.m.

Bank workers are working to pull video surveillance of the incident and serial numbers for missing items.

Deputies have not yet identified any suspects, per incident reports.

